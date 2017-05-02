DeMarcus Walker, ‘Drafted 2 Days Ago And Already Back To Work’

May 2, 2017 11:35 AM
TALLAHASEE, Fla. (CBS4) – DeMarcus Walker is already hard at work to prepare for the upcoming Broncos season.

The Broncos drafted Walker, a DE out of Florida State, in the second round of the NFL Draft Friday.

Two days later, late at night, he’s back in Florida flipping tires as shown in a video from one of Florida State’s coaches.

“I just love dominating,” Walker said when he was introduced at Broncos headquarters. “That’s one thing that I love to do is to dominate. Just taking the will out of a man in this game football.”

And, in the video, it shows.

Walker, who is 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, racked up 16 sacks and 21.5 tackles for a loss last season.

He may not start right away for the Broncos, but, with this attitude, that time may not be far off.

