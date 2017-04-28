CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook: Broncos Have A New DeMarcus

By Mark Haas
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos have a new DeMarcus to replace the old DeMarcus.
Broncos drafting Florida State defensive end DeMarcus Walker with the 51st pick (2nd round) of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Impressive resume for Walker:
-2016 Consensus All-American
-2016 ACC Defensive Player of the Year
-16 sacks as a senior at FSU
Seems like the Broncos going with a “best available” approach here, as outside pass rusher not exactly a position of need with Von Miller, Shane Ray and Shaq Barrett.
Walker tweeted the 8 pass rusher were drafted before him, “PLEASE remember this!!!”
He told Denver media on a conference call that he would have had a chip on his shoulder regardless of where he was drafted. He also said he was excited to learn from Miller, Ray and Shaq.
Broncos have 2 picks coming up in the 3rd round.
Mark Haas is a sports anchor/reporter for CBS4. Read his bio or follow him on Twitter @markhaastv or on Facebook.