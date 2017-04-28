CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook: Broncos Have A New DeMarcus

By Mark Haas

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos have a new DeMarcus to replace the old DeMarcus.

Broncos drafting Florida State defensive end DeMarcus Walker with the 51st pick (2nd round) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Impressive resume for Walker:

-2016 Consensus All-American

-2016 ACC Defensive Player of the Year

-16 sacks as a senior at FSU

Seems like the Broncos going with a “best available” approach here, as outside pass rusher not exactly a position of need with Von Miller, Shane Ray and Shaq Barrett.

Walker tweeted the 8 pass rusher were drafted before him, “PLEASE remember this!!!”

8 rushers got picked before me, PLEASE remember this!! — DeMarcus Walker (@livinglegend_44) April 28, 2017

We've taken DE DeMarcus Walker with our 2nd rd pick. He was a very productive pass rusher at Florida St. and will fit in well w/our defense! — John Elway (@johnelway) April 29, 2017

He told Denver media on a conference call that he would have had a chip on his shoulder regardless of where he was drafted. He also said he was excited to learn from Miller, Ray and Shaq.

Broncos have 2 picks coming up in the 3rd round.

