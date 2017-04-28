SPRING STORM: Winter storm warning issued for Denver metro area (Watch Latest Forecast)

April 28, 2017 7:25 PM
Filed Under: CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook, DeMarcus Walker, Denver Broncos, NFL Draft

By Mark Haas

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos have a new DeMarcus to replace the old DeMarcus.

Broncos drafting Florida State defensive end DeMarcus Walker with the 51st pick (2nd round) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Impressive resume for Walker:
-2016 Consensus All-American
-2016 ACC Defensive Player of the Year
-16 sacks as a senior at FSU

gettyimages 614905250 CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook: Broncos Have A New DeMarcus

TALLAHASSEE, FL – OCTOBER 15: Defensive end DeMarcus Walker #44 of the Florida State Seminoles sacks quarterback John Wolford #10 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak Campbell Stadium on October 15, 2016 in Tallahassee, Florida. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 17-6. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Seems like the Broncos going with a “best available” approach here, as outside pass rusher not exactly a position of need with Von Miller, Shane Ray and Shaq Barrett.

Walker tweeted the 8 pass rusher were drafted before him, “PLEASE remember this!!!”

He told Denver media on a conference call that he would have had a chip on his shoulder regardless of where he was drafted. He also said he was excited to learn from Miller, Ray and Shaq.

Broncos have 2 picks coming up in the 3rd round.

Mark Haas is a sports anchor/reporter for CBS4. Read his bio or follow him on Twitter @markhaastv or on Facebook.

 

