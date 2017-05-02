By Deborah Flomberg

Cinco de Mayo is just around the corner, which means it’s time to find ways to help celebrate Mexican culture in Denver. The holiday, which commemorates the Mexican Army’s victory over the French in 1862, has become an important day to honor and explore the rich culture and traditions the diverse population in Colorado provides. Thankfully, there are lots of fun ways to celebrate the holiday with friends or with family. From a quiet dinner out to a huge festival, here are five of the best ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Denver this year.

Cinco De Mayo “Celebrate Culture” Festival

Civic Center Park

East Colfax Avenue

Denver CO 80202

(303) 534-8432

www.cincodemayodenver.com

Date: May 6 and 7, 2017

Now in its 30th year, the Cinco De Mayo Festival is Denver’s largest annual celebration. The festival features two large stages with tons of live music and dancing from several of the area’s best local groups, plenty of food and a parade that runs on Saturday, May 6. There will also be lots of creative vendors offering up tons of great arts and crafts. This annual festival brings in more than 400,000 attendees as one of the largest festivals of its kind, so you can be sure that you’ll find tons of ways to enjoy the day with your family and friends as you celebrate Cinco De Mayo in Denver. You’ll also want to be on the lookout for the taco-eating contest, the low-rider car show and the always-popular Chihuahua race.

Visit The Museo De Las Americas

861 Santa Fe Drive

Denver, CO 80204

(303) 571-4401

www.museo.org

What better way to celebrate Cinco De Mayo than with a trip to one of Denver’s most amazing museums? The Museo de las Americas provides educational and cultural exhibitions about the Latin American culture in Denver and the surrounding areas. Check out the Tornaviaje/The Return Route exhibition, on display through May 27. This fascinating exhibit follows the Spanish Galleons, who sailed across the Pacific Ocean to Acapulco and Manila in search of spices and other tradable goods, and the cultural effects from this important visit. Plus, since Cinco De Mayo falls on the first Friday of the month this year, you can be sure the Museo will have plenty of artwork and other exhibits to check out.

Check Out The Chicano Humanities And Arts Council

772 Santa Fe Drive

Denver, CO 80204

(303) 571-0440

www.chacweb.org

Featuring the art and culture of the vibrant Latin and Chicano culture, the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council is a great gallery to immerse yourself in lots of amazing local talent. Since 1978 this great organization has been a place for Chicano and Latino artists to explore their creative passions, and for the public to enjoy them. May’s exhibits include work from many local artists, including Daniel Lowenstein, Tony Ankele, Alfredo Ortiz, Nina Shope, Rebeca Salinas and Christina Nelson, among many others. You can also swing by the gift shop for lots of original art by the Council members, featuring artwork, books, jewelry and more.

Visit the Denver Art Museum

100 W. 14th Avenue Parkway

Denver, CO 80204

(720) 913-0130

www.denverartmuseum.org

Head over to the Denver Art Museum on the free first Saturday of every month to check out all the great new art exhibits. Be sure to visit the Spanish and Colonial Art wing, where you’ll find more than 3,000 objects from the many diverse cultures of Latin America, including Mexico, Guatemala, Panama and Peru. It’s a great way to explore the culture and artistic contributions of all of Latin America while educating your children and sharing an important experience together. Plus, since you’re visiting on the first Saturday of the month, admission is totally free. Just be sure to allow plenty of time for parking, as free Saturdays are usually the busiest days at the Denver Art Museum.

Dinner at Tamayo

1400 Larimer St.

Denver, CO 80202

(720) 946-1433

www.richardsandoval.com

Tamayo’s modern Mexican kitchen and tequileria is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday with someone special. Enjoy a delicious meal from Chef Richard Sandoval, who grew up in Mexico and has elevated his traditional recipes to a new, modern and vibrant palate. Try the traditional tacos in varieties like Adobo Pork, Mahi Mahi or marinated beef tenderloin. Or go with one of the chef’s specialties like the Chipotle Camarones or the Chicken Mole Poblano. Of course, you’ll also want to order a flight of different types of Tequila and you’ll find six different flights available here, perfect to please any palate at the table. Just be sure to make your reservations early, as Tamayo does fill up quickly on weekend evenings.