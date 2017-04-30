Many Former Season Ticket Holders Denied Reinstatement By Broncos

By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – With the NFL Draft complete, the Denver Broncos ticket office has responded to appeals issued by former season ticket holders.

Appeals were sent to the ticket office after the organization revoked hundreds of season ticket memberships from those who were selling the majority of their tickets.

One fan, who wished to remain anonymous, told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas his appeal was denied. He said he only attended one game in the last season, due to unexpected medical and financial reasons.

The fan issued an appeal, stating his reasoning for missing many games.

The fan later received an email from the Broncos, which said, “We regretfully inform you that our decision has not changed, and your license will not be renewed.”

“It is just blindsiding. It seems ridiculous, and unfair,” the fan said.

The fan said he always sold his tickets through the Broncos’ website, a platform which the team had provided to each season ticket holder.

The fan said he did not understand why the Broncos issued a sale platform if it was frowned upon.

“It is extremely easy to sell your tickets, which is great. They make it seven or eight clicks, and you are done,” the fan said.

The Broncos issued a statement to CBS4 regarding their decision to deny many appeals. The team confirmed there was no policy regarding attendance. However, they stood by their right to revoke season tickets.

“It’s stated in our season ticket policy, and on our website, that season ticket accounts are revocable licenses that are issued annually by the team,” said Patrick Smyth, spokesman for the Broncos. “Only individuals who did not attend even a single regular-season game with their tickets in 2016 were affected. In many cases this included accounts that sold most — if not all — of their tickets for several years.”

The Broncos said they did reinstate many season ticket holders who filed appeals. Many reinstated accounts involved military members who were deployed and sold their tickets while away.

The fan CBS4 spoke with said he still wanted the Broncos to hear one final appeal. However, the team told CBS4 their decisions were final and let the fan know that as well.

Looking back at his decision to sell his tickets the fan said he would have acted differently. If he knew the team was going to revoke the ticket priority he waited nearly a decade to get, he said he would have reconsidered selling them.

“I definitely would have been at the games (if a warning was issued), if it weren’t for certain circumstances,” the fan said.

Smyth told CBS4 fans who lost their season tickets are welcomed to reapply for season tickets.

The current wait list for season tickets has more than 75,000 people in line.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.