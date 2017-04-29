STORM WATCH: Snow Lingers: Watch Latest Forecast | I-70 Conditions | Photo Gallery

Watch: Broncos’ Bolles Surprised With Heartfelt Video From Family

April 29, 2017 4:41 PM
Filed Under: CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook, Denver Broncos, Garett Bolles, NFL Draft

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broncos first round draft pick Garett Bolles got a heartfelt video message from his family.

“Garett, you did it. You lived your dream. And we are so proud of you. We just love you, bub,” his adoptive mother says in a video the NFL tweeted out Saturday.

Bolles had a troubled youth, getting kicked out of his home and five schools as a teenager due to his skipping class, drugs, and other issues, including an arrest.

He worked as a garage repair technician for two years before going on an LDS Church Mission that turned his life around. That mission happened to be in Colorado.

RELATED: Baby Bolles Steals The Show At NFL Draft

“They made me who I am today,” Bolles says in the video, tearing up as he talks. “I’m crying so much, but I love you Mom, and I love you Dad, and you guys mean the world to me.”

gettyimages 674204656 Watch: Broncos Bolles Surprised With Heartfelt Video From Family

PHILADELPHIA, PA – APRIL 27: (L-R) Garett Bolles of Utah and his son Kingston pose with Commissioner of the National Football League Roger Goodell after being picked #20 overall by the Denver Broncosduring the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

In Philadelphia, when he was drafted, holding his son Kingston, Bolles shouted out, “Denver, I’m going back home!”

RELATED: Broncos Players React To Team Picking OT Bolles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch