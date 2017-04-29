Watch: Broncos’ Bolles Surprised With Heartfelt Video From Family

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broncos first round draft pick Garett Bolles got a heartfelt video message from his family.

“Garett, you did it. You lived your dream. And we are so proud of you. We just love you, bub,” his adoptive mother says in a video the NFL tweeted out Saturday.

Bolles had a troubled youth, getting kicked out of his home and five schools as a teenager due to his skipping class, drugs, and other issues, including an arrest.

He worked as a garage repair technician for two years before going on an LDS Church Mission that turned his life around. That mission happened to be in Colorado.

“They made me who I am today,” Bolles says in the video, tearing up as he talks. “I’m crying so much, but I love you Mom, and I love you Dad, and you guys mean the world to me.”

In Philadelphia, when he was drafted, holding his son Kingston, Bolles shouted out, “Denver, I’m going back home!”

