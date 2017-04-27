Broncos Players React To Team Picking OT Bolles

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Denver Broncos players took to social media as soon as Garett Bolles was selected by the team in the first round of Thursday night’s NFL Draft.
Bolles is a 6-foot-5, 297-pound offensive lineman from the University of Utah, with footwork and athleticism. The Broncos selected him 20th overall in Thursday’s NFL Draft.
PHILADELPHIA, PA – APRIL 27: (L-R) Garett Bolles of Utah and his son Kingston pose with Commissioner of the National Football League Roger Goodell after being picked #20 overall by the Denver Broncosduring the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)