Latest Forecast: Snow And Unusually Cold Temperatures On The Way!

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – As a storm system moves from Utah to northern New Mexico today, the counterclockwise wind around the storm will produce upslope along the Front Range. This will result in a nearly 100% chance for snow in Denver and along nearly the entire Interstate 25 corridor in Colorado Friday night and Saturday.

Friday will start with sunny skies in the metro area before clouds increase by early afternoon. Rain showers will develop by 3 p.m. followed by a transition to snow between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The snow will continue throughout the night and will linger through at least late morning on Saturday. But Saturday afternoon most of the snow should be south of the immediate metro area and the remainder of the weekend will be dry.

The Denver and Boulder areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday for 3-7 inches of slushy snow. The higher amounts will be over the southern suburbs in Arapahoe County and northern Douglas County.

Locations farther south and west are under a Winter Storm Warning from 4 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday for 8-15 inches of snow. This includes the foothills of Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties as well as the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties. The biggest impact in these areas may be damaged tress and power lines due to the weight of the heavy, very wet snow.

Heavy snow will also impact southern Colorado. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the I-25 corridor south of Pueblo including Walsenburg, Trinidad, and Raton Pass in northern New Mexico. The Sangre de Cristo Mountains will likely see 1-2 feet of snow.

