Trail Ridge Road Plowing Has Begun

April 26, 2017 1:26 PM
Filed Under: Rocky Mountain National Park, Trail Ridge Road

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The first sign of spring is here.

Rocky Mountain National Park has started plowing Trail Ridge Road.

The park posted about it on Facebook Wednesday, saying they are “making it accessible to walk or ride your bicycle while the road is still closed to vehicles.”

There will still be patches of snow and ice, especially with incoming spring storms.

Currently this is no estimate as to when the road will be cleared for vehicle traffic. The highway has been closed for the season since mid November.

