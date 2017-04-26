Latest Forecast: Next Storm Promises More Mountain Snow

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Another storm system will take aim at Colorado on Wednesday. Snow will gradually spread over the mountains again but will stop short of reaching Denver and the Front Range for now.

After the coldest morning in more than two weeks, Wednesday will remain dry for the urban corridor and the Eastern Plains with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

In the mountains, a Winter Weather Advisory has been posted from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday for 4-8 inches of snow for Summit County, the Winter Park and Rocky Mountain National Park areas, and Rabbit Ears Pass east of Steamboat Springs.

Thursday and Friday will bring a chance for mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorm in the metro area. Then snow will become likely Friday night into Saturday for everyone around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. The accumulation forecast is very tricky (as always in April!) but at this time we expect at least 2-4 inches of accumulation for most of metro Denver by late Saturday morning.

The first half of the weekend will also be very chilly with below freezing temperatures Saturday morning, highs in the 30s Saturday afternoon, and a hard freeze Saturday night.

Mostly sunny and milder weather will return for Sunday with highs in the 50s in the metro area.

