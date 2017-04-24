COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU Pioneers Lacrosse Coach Bill Tierney. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Ware Signs One-Day Deal, Retires With Cowboys

April 24, 2017 2:02 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, DeMarcus Ware, Denver Broncos

FRISCO, Texas (CBS4) – Former Broncos linebacker signed a one-day deal and retired with the Dallas Cowboys Monday.

Ware played in 12 NFL seasons, nine of them with the Cowboys and three with the Broncos.

A nine-time Pro Bowl selection, Ware underwent season-ending surgery to repair a ruptured disk in his back at the end of the season.

Ware first announced his retirement in March via Twitter, saying “It’s time.”

Monday’s announcement came as part of a pre-draft press conference with Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones, and Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett.

Ware helped lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl victory over the Carolina Panthers, and ranks eighth all-time in the NFL in sacks.

RELATED: Broncos Players React To Ware’s Retirement

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia