Ware Signs One-Day Deal, Retires With Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas (CBS4) – Former Broncos linebacker signed a one-day deal and retired with the Dallas Cowboys Monday.
Ware played in 12 NFL seasons, nine of them with the Cowboys and three with the Broncos.
A nine-time Pro Bowl selection, Ware underwent season-ending surgery to repair a ruptured disk in his back at the end of the season.
Ware first announced his retirement in March via Twitter, saying “It’s time.”
Monday’s announcement came as part of a pre-draft press conference with Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones, and Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett.
Ware helped lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl victory over the Carolina Panthers, and ranks eighth all-time in the NFL in sacks.