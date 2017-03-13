COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest CU quarterback Sefo Liufau. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

DeMarcus Ware Announces Retirement

March 13, 2017 1:52 PM
Filed Under: DeMarcus Ware, Denver Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware has announced he’s retiring.

Ware broke the news on Twitter, saying that “after a lot of thought and prayer, I’ve decided to accept the unknown and retire from my NFL career.”

gettyimages 509215936 DeMarcus Ware Announces Retirement

DeMarcus Ware (C) of the Denver Broncos hoists the Lombardi Trophy along with C.J. Anderson (L) of the Denver Broncos and John Bowlen (R), son of Pat Bowlen the Owner and CEO of the Denver Broncos as the Super Bowl 50 Champion Denver Broncos are honored at a rally on steps of the Denver City and County Building on February 9, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

DeMarcus Ware’s Full Announcement:

“After a lot of thought and prayer, I’ve decided to accept the unknown and retire from my NFL career.

Tempting opportunities still present themselves for me to play and I feel better than I have in years. However, long term health and quality of life outweigh the spark and passion to play that I once had.

With that, I take this opportunity to thank all of the people in my life who had a hand in molding me into a great player and the God fearing man I am today. I thank the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos for opportunities to experience what greatness feels like.

I will miss my teammates, coaches, and fans, who supported me over the years. I’m hanging up my cleats and beginning the journey to my next destination.

‘I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.’ (2 Timothy 4:7, KJV)”

