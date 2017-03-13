DeMarcus Ware Announces Retirement

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware has announced he’s retiring.
Ware broke the news on Twitter, saying that “after a lot of thought and prayer, I’ve decided to accept the unknown and retire from my NFL career.”
DeMarcus Ware’s Full Announcement:
“After a lot of thought and prayer, I’ve decided to accept the unknown and retire from my NFL career.
Tempting opportunities still present themselves for me to play and I feel better than I have in years. However, long term health and quality of life outweigh the spark and passion to play that I once had.
With that, I take this opportunity to thank all of the people in my life who had a hand in molding me into a great player and the God fearing man I am today. I thank the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos for opportunities to experience what greatness feels like.
I will miss my teammates, coaches, and fans, who supported me over the years. I’m hanging up my cleats and beginning the journey to my next destination.
‘I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.’ (2 Timothy 4:7, KJV)”