Denver Just Days Away From Setting New All-Time ‘Least Snowy’ Record

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – The Mile High City is on the verge of setting a significant benchmark in it’s climate history.
Denver International Airport has recorded 19.4 inches of snow since the season began on July 1, 2016. Normal season-to-date snowfall for mid-April is closer to 55 inches.
A snow season runs from July 1 through June 30 of the following year.
Snow records have been kept in Denver since 1882. The current ‘least snowy season’ on record is 1888-1889. Only 21.3 inches of snow fell that season.
While it seems like this record is going to stand, we can’t discount the month of May.
May snow is fairly common in Denver and sometimes it can pile up. Four inches of snow fell during May 2015.
Only time will tell if we end up setting a new all-time record or not.
Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.