Firefighters: Two Fires In Two Days Considered Suspicious

By Stan Bush

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators with South Metro Fire Rescue say two brush fires in as many days were man made and suspicious in nature.

On Thursday, wildland crews and a helicopter were used to contain a 14-acre fire burning along the Cherry Creek Trail in Parker south of C-470.

Investigators have not released what was used to start the fire, but they are confident someone was involved.

“There’s a lack of causes of wildland fires from nature (on the scene),” says Eric Hurst, spokesman for South Metro Fire Rescue. “We don’t have lightening today, there are no power lines that run through here so generally, historically fires here are human caused.”

On Wednesday, fire crews responded to a smaller wildfire just a mile down the trail. It was quickly extinguished.

South Metro Fire has not called the fires arson, but the investigation remains open.

It’s unclear at this time if the fires are connected.

