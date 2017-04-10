Some Residents Frustrated Police Nixed High-Speed Chase Of Burglary Suspects

By Stan Bush

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Castle Rock police are defending the decision to give up on a high-speed chase for two burglary suspects in a stolen car.

Early Monday morning police received a trespassing call in the Meadows neighborhood and located two black men in a stolen Cadillac breaking into vehicles and stealing valuables inside. The suspects drove off and police briefly pursued, but gave up as the suspects sped off in the neighborhood.

“I know that it’s policy, but it’s very frustrating when they can’t do their job,” said a neighbor.

Police say the chase risked public safety and that engaging in a chase with drivers who may have no regard for other human life could have been dangerous.

Castle Rock police say they will only engage in high-speed chases with suspects who have committed the worst violent felonies such as homicide, kidnapping, and sexual assault.

“My husband woke up, going out of town, and he woke up to this broken passenger side window,” a resident said.

Nineteen cars were broken into. Some of the cars had their doors unlocked while others, who left electronics and purses in plain view, had their windows broken.

The suspects got away in a maroon 2012 Cadillac SRX with Colorado plates QMU-701 following a short police chase. Police say the vehicle was stolen several days ago from Douglas County.

The driver of the stolen vehicle is described as a black male, approximately 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a hoodie. The other suspect was just described as a black male.

Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 10. Read his bio and follow him on Twitter @StanBushTV.