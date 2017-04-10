Broncos Begin Offseason Workouts

Phase One of offseason workouts, limited to weightlifting and physical rehab for the first two weeks, kicked off Monday under first-year head coach Vance Joseph.

“Well, the honeymoon is over; it’s football time. I’m excited,” Joseph said. “The players seemed excited this morning with a good turnout. It’s time to go to work.”

Workouts are voluntary and on-field practices won’t resume until later in the month for most teams, at the start of the third week of the nine-week offseason program.

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph opens offseason workouts. #4Broncos pic.twitter.com/r8Hm2coDoQ — Steve Cox (@SteveCoxDenver) April 10, 2017

“It’s not much time,” Joseph said. “For us, it’s 38 days to get ready for the (regular) season. There is not much time. There is no time to waste.”

Not until the final four weeks can teams conduct organized team activities (up to 10 per team) with position group and full team non-contact workouts.

The Broncos are taking the long road toward a decision at quarterback.

RELATED: Cowboys’ Tony Romo Retiring, Replacing Phil Simms At CBS

Speculation in March linked Denver to Tony Romo, but the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback took his talents to the broadcast booth. That means the Broncos will likely take their top two quarterbacks from last season, Trevor Siemian and 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch, into training camp to compete for the No. 1 gig.

A pair of veterans, Colin Kaepernick and Jay Cutler, remain unsigned and have past links to the Broncos.

Last offseason, Denver was granted permission to talk to Kaepernick but a trade never materialized. Cutler was a first-round pick of the Broncos during the Mike Shanahan regime before being traded to the Bears. Chicago cut Cutler in March.

RELATED: Broncos Preseason Schedule Announced