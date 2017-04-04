Cowboys’ Tony Romo Retiring, Replacing Phil Simms At CBS

DALLAS (AP) — Tony Romo is retiring from the Dallas Cowboys to replace another former quarterback in Phil Simms as lead analyst for CBS.
The network announced Tuesday that Romo will be paired with Jim Nantz on Thursday night and Sunday games next season. The former 10-year starter considered multiple network offers while also deciding whether to keep playing after losing the Dallas job to rookie Dak Prescott last season.
The departure of the all-time passing leader has been expected since November, when Romo conceded the job after missing 10 weeks with a back injury. The Cowboys were in the middle of a franchise-record 11-game winning streak when Romo returned.
The Cowboys released Romo on Tuesday after delaying the decision to see they could generate interest in a trade, which also gave the married father of two with another child on the way more time to consider his future.
Full Announcement From CBS:
Tony Romo to Team with Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson for
NFL ON CBS and Thursday Night Football Coverage Beginning with 2017-18 Season
Tony Romo will become CBS Sports’ lead NFL game analyst beginning with the 2017-2018 NFL season. The announcement was made today by Sean McManus, Chairman, CBS Sports.
Romo, who played for 14 years with the Dallas Cowboys, will join Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson on the lead announce team for the Network’s coverage of THE NFL ON CBS on Sunday afternoons and Thursday Night Football.
“Tony has been one of the NFL’s biggest stars for the past decade, and we are thrilled to welcome him to CBS Sports,” said McManus. “He will bring the same passion, enthusiasm and knowledge that he displayed on the field to the broadcast booth. He brings a fresh and insightful perspective to our viewers having just stepped off the field. We know Tony will quickly develop into a terrific analyst, and alongside Jim Nantz, will become a must-listen for fans each week.”
“When you think about the NFL, two of the most iconic brands are the Dallas Cowboys and CBS Sports,” said Romo. “Going from one legendary team to another as I begin the next phase of my career is a dream come true. I have always known that once my playing career was over I wanted to become a broadcaster. I am ecstatic for the opportunity to work with Jim as I learn the craft and convey to fans my passion for this great game.”
“As we welcome Tony, we want to acknowledge Phil Simms who served as our lead NFL analyst for nearly 20 years,” said McManus. “Phil has been a very important part of our coverage since the NFL returned to CBS in 1998. His strong opinions, coupled with his tremendous knowledge and passion for the National Football League, has created a unique broadcasting style making him one of the best analysts to ever call the game. We are discussing with Phil his future role with CBS Sports. We cannot thank him enough for the way he has represented himself and CBS Sports during his tenure as CBS’s lead NFL analyst.”
The full list of NFL ON CBS announce teams for the 2017-2018 season will be released later this summer.
By SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)