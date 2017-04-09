Social Media Uproar After Video Shows Police Takedown Of Woman

By Dillon Thomas

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Video of a male police officer taking a female Colorado State University student to the ground went viral on social media over the weekend.

The video, which was taken outside Bondi Beach Bar in Old Town, shows 22-year-old Michaela Surat being thrown to the ground by a Fort Collins Police Services officer.

“(Watching the video) was a little shocking, just purely from the size difference from the cop and the girl,” said Jason Pocalyko, a Fort Collins resident.

Those who know Surat told CBS4 she may have been celebrating her birthday when the arrest occurred. The video only shows the takedown, and not what lead up to the arrest.

Fort Collins Police Services released a statement saying the arrest came after an altercation involving Surat’s boyfriend.

Police were attempting to break up a fight when Surat shoulder checked an officer, according to police. Police said Surat was told to leave when she struck an officer.

While eyewitness video only captured what happened as officers took Surat to the ground, body camera video from the department should be presented in court.

On Saturday, days after the video was filmed, many were overheard discussing the arrest near Old Town. Many told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas the video was not enough to help them choose a side.

“It did seem a little excessive. You can’t hear the video, and what is happening in it,” Pocalyko said. “I don’t want to make a judgement before I know all the information.”

“You definitely need to know the whole story about why the cops were originally talking to her,” said Meredith Winslow, a Fort Collins resident.

Police said the technique used to take Surat down was “standard arrest control.”

Surat was taken to the Larimer County Jail where she was charged with third-degree assault and obstructing a peace officer.

CBS4 reached out to Surat for comment, and an explanation of her side of the story. Request for comment via phone calls and texts were not returned.

