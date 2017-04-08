Latest Forecast: Weekend Will End Windy & Cooler Across Colorado

April 8, 2017 6:31 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – After a very mild start your weekend will end with temperatures falling to, and even slightly below, where they should be for this time of year.

It’s all part of a weather system moving across Wyoming.

The storm will kick up some light rain and snow in the mountains and maybe a few sprinkles or rain showers on the eastern plains as it departs on Sunday.

But overall just anticipate wind and the cool down.

Things will quickly rebound as we head into the new work week!

5day Latest Forecast: Weekend Will End Windy & Cooler Across Colorado

snowpack Latest Forecast: Weekend Will End Windy & Cooler Across Colorado

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia