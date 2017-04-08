Latest Forecast: Weekend Will End Windy & Cooler Across Colorado

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – After a very mild start your weekend will end with temperatures falling to, and even slightly below, where they should be for this time of year.
It’s all part of a weather system moving across Wyoming.
The storm will kick up some light rain and snow in the mountains and maybe a few sprinkles or rain showers on the eastern plains as it departs on Sunday.
But overall just anticipate wind and the cool down.
Things will quickly rebound as we head into the new work week!
Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.