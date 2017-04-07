BREAKING NEWS: U.S. Military Action Launched In Syria (Watch CBSN)

Man Who Ate Marijuana Candy Before Shooting, Killing Wife To Be Sentenced

April 7, 2017 10:48 AM
Filed Under: Denver DA, Kristine Kirk, Observatory Park, Richard Kirk

DENVER (CBS4) – The man who shot and killed his wife after eating a marijuana edible will be sentenced Friday.

A deal reached with the District Attorney will get Kristine Kirk’s husband, Richard Kirk, to please guilty to second degree murder, dropping charges related to first degree murder.

kristine kirk Man Who Ate Marijuana Candy Before Shooting, Killing Wife To Be Sentenced

Kristine Kirk (credit: Family of Kristine Kirk)

Richard Kirk will face between 25 and 30 years in prison as part of this plea.

It’s a deal the family is relieved to see come through because it avoids the pain a trial could bring.

richard kirk 2 Man Who Ate Marijuana Candy Before Shooting, Killing Wife To Be Sentenced

Richard Kirk (credit: Denver Police Department/CBS)

The defense tried to argue that the edible marijuana Kirk had before the shooting impaired him so that he wasn’t in the mindset to knowingly decide to kill his wife.

Prosecutors say he remembered the code to a locked gun safe and pressed the weapon to his wife’s head and fired it while she was on the phone with 911.

Kristine Kirk said on that phone call that he used marijuana and was acting erratically and had a gun.

RELATED: Edibles Lawsuit: Manufacturer Failed To Warn Of Side Effects

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia