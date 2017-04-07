Man Who Ate Marijuana Candy Before Shooting, Killing Wife To Be Sentenced

DENVER (CBS4) – The man who shot and killed his wife after eating a marijuana edible will be sentenced Friday.
A deal reached with the District Attorney will get Kristine Kirk’s husband, Richard Kirk, to please guilty to second degree murder, dropping charges related to first degree murder.
Richard Kirk will face between 25 and 30 years in prison as part of this plea.
It’s a deal the family is relieved to see come through because it avoids the pain a trial could bring.
The defense tried to argue that the edible marijuana Kirk had before the shooting impaired him so that he wasn’t in the mindset to knowingly decide to kill his wife.
Prosecutors say he remembered the code to a locked gun safe and pressed the weapon to his wife’s head and fired it while she was on the phone with 911.
Kristine Kirk said on that phone call that he used marijuana and was acting erratically and had a gun.
