Man Who Ate Marijuana Candy Before Shooting, Killing Wife To Be Sentenced

Attorney General Prepared To Fight Federal Marijuana CrackdownThe Department of Justice could soon change its stance on legal marijuana.

Bank Robber On Probation Arrested AgainA bank robbery who was already on probation for another robbery was arrested in connection to a different one.

Over 2 Dozen Arrested In Immigration Operation In RockiesImmigration officials say over two dozen people suspected of being in the country illegally have been arrested in Colorado and Wyoming during an operation targeting immigrants accused of crimes.