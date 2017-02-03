BREAKING NEWS: Man who murdered his wife while high in 2014 reaches plea deal, watch a live report on CBS4 News at Noon (Full Story)

Man Pleads Guilty To Shooting Wife After Eating Marijuana Edible

February 3, 2017 10:17 AM
Filed Under: Kristine Kirk, Observatory Park, Richard Kirk

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver man who ate a pot edible and then shot and killed his wife has reached a plea deal.

Richard Kirk (credit: Denver Police Department/CBS)

Richard Kirk on Friday morning pleaded guilty to one count of second degree murder in connection with the death of his wife Kristine, 44, in April 2014.

Kristine Kirk (credit: Family of Kristine Kirk)

He faces a sentence of between 25 and 30 years in prison.

In a prepared statement, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said the Kirk family, including their young sons, didn’t want the case to have to go to trial “given the personal and emotional toll family members have already suffered.” She called the case, in which Kirk initially used an insanity plea in his defense, “complicated and tragic.”

Kirk is scheduled to be sentenced on April 7. He has been in custody since the murder took place in the Kirks’ Observatory Park home.

Kirk’s defense said in pre-trail hearings he was so impaired by the marijuana, which he bought legally at a pot shop, that he may not have intended to kill his wife. Prosecutors had argued that he had the wherewithal to remember the code to a locked gun safe and pressed the weapon to his wife’s head while she was on the phone with a 911 operator.

