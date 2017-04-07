Coloradan With Relatives In Syria Hopes Airstrike Leads To Changes

April 7, 2017 4:51 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Obeid Kaito, Syria

By Jennifer Brice

DENVER (CBS4) – Syrian families in Colorado say they are feeling hopeful for their homeland after the United States launched a missile attack Thursday on a Syrian military base.

Obeid Kaito says it is tough focusing on life here in Denver while so much is going on in his parents’ home country of Syria.

obeid kaito 3 Coloradan With Relatives In Syria Hopes Airstrike Leads To Changes

Obeid Kaito (credit: CBS)

Kaito is American but still has relatives in Aleppo. He lost five family members in the civil war. He says back in 2012, one uncle burned to death and another one was shot the day before while walking home.

“He got shot in the back by a sniper,” said Kaito. “He says they left his body out for 19 days, no one picked up his body.”

Kaito says Syrians do not have anyone fighting for them.

“For the United States to be the one, the only and the first,” Kaito admits gives him hope.

Kaito is relieved that President Donald Trump took action after seeing images of children and families dying from a chemical attack. Those children represent the pain of the Syrians, said Kaito.

obeid kaito 2 Coloradan With Relatives In Syria Hopes Airstrike Leads To Changes

(credit: CBS)

“I have a hard time looking at children who die and suffer from this.”

Kaito is on the board of the Syrian-American council. He works to educate people about his homeland.

He says Syria is different than Iraq. They want help from Americans.

“This is for the people and amazing opportunity to finally have some hope in the West,” he said.

Jennifer Brice is a reporter with CBS4 focusing on crime and courts. Follow her on Facebook or on Twitter @CBS4Jenn.

