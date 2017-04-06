Latest Forecast: Moisture Gets Cut Off, Colorado Stays Sunny And Dry Through Saturday

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After almost a half inch of rain officially in Denver so far this month, the moisture supply has been shut off and will remain that way through Saturday. Therefore sunny skies will dominate all of Colorado going into the weekend.

Along the Front Range, a warming trend will commence on Thursday with highs in the lower 60s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. Then lower and middle 70s will arrive for Friday and Saturday. It will be one of the nicest Opening Day’s in Rockies history with first pitch temperature around 73°.

A storm system will approach Colorado Saturday night bringing a chance for snow to the mountains which will continue into Sunday. Winter driving conditions are possible in the high country during this time. The vast majority of the moisture associated with the incoming system will stay in the mountains but a few rain showers could reach Denver and the Interstate 25 corridor on Sunday.

It will also be noticeably cooler for the second half of the weekend with highs in the 50s in the metro area.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.