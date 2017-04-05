Latest Forecast: As Storm Moves Away, Warming Trend To Begin

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After the first official snow in Denver in almost six weeks, the storm responsible for the storm has now moved far enough east of Colorado to loose it’s grip on our weather. Therefore Wednesday will be sunny and dry. But it stays cool for April with highs struggling to climb into the lower 50s along the Front Range.

A large ridge of high pressure that was centered over Las Vegas Wednesday morning will gradually move east through Friday allowing for a big warm up as the ridge moves over Colorado. For the metro area, highs will go from the low 50s on Wednesday, to the low 60s on Thursday, and then the low 70s for the Rockies Home Opener on Friday.

Saturday will also be sunny and dry statewide before a cold front arrives Saturday night. The front will bring a chance for snow back to the mountains as soon as Saturday night followed by a good chance for snow during the day on Sunday. But for Denver and the Front Range, we expect dry weather to continue albeit cooler on Sunday.

And at this time, it appears most of next week will be dry with temperatures near normal for April.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.