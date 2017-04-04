Child Shot After Bullet Penetrates Home

By Jennifer Brice

DENVER (CBS4) – A 6-year-old child is recovering from a bullet after is shot inside his home in the Whittier neighborhood in Denver.

Bullet holes and boarded up windows mark the spots where someone shot into a Denver home Monday night, hitting a child inside. Neighbors say they heard at least seven gunshots.

“I hate that the kid got shot,” said Harold Butcher. “Who wouldn’t hate that but that is for the police to track down.”

Police are not offering much information about the shooting at 30th Avenue and Humboldt Street other than that child ended up with a minor injury.

Neighbors say there is a longtime gang presence in this area and it is not a surprise to them.

Cindee Sperry has lived in the neighborhood for about five years and says every time the weather warms up, the bullets fly outside.

“You have to be aware and pay attention to your surrounding because anyone can be hurt by a stray bullet,” she said. “But I do not go about my day thinking about that and I am not going to live in fear.”

More neighbors told CBS4’s Jennifer Brice last week that their association met with police and city leaders to talk about the spike in shooting over the month of March. Denver police told them the “shot spotter” technology – -which notifies officers when gunfire goes off — is nearby and can help.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers.

CBS4 tried contacting the people who live in the home where the gunfire penetrated, but could not get a hold of them.

