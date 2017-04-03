Latest Forecast: More Rain And Snow Coming For Monday Night And Tuesday

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Clouds will increase along the Front Range during the day on Monday as our next spring storm system approaches. Rain and snow is possible in southern Colorado during the day Monday but it will stay dry in the metro area through at least sunset.

It will also be noticeably cooler on Monday compared to Sunday when Denver officially reached 63°. Instead high temperatures will be in the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

At first it will be a chance for rain in the metro area starting around 9 or 10 p.m. Then as colder air associated with the storm settles in, the chance for rain should quickly change to a chance for snow which will continue through Tuesday morning. And like the previous several storms, snow accumulation will vary a lot.

Based on the track we expect the storm to take, snow accumulation should be limited for everyone except locations on the far south and west sides of the metro area. For Denver and most areas below 6,500 feet, accumulation will range from a trace to 3 inches. Northern Colorado including Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley will likely see no accumulation whatsoever.

Meanwhile the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties is under a Winter Storm Warning from 9 p.m. Monday until midnight Tuesday night for 5-10 inches of snow. The highest amounts will be south near Monument Hill while the lower amounts will be north closer to Castle Rock and Parker.

Meanwhile the foothills of Jefferson County plus the mountains of Summit County and the Winter Park area are under a Winter Weather Advisory for 6-12 inches of snow Monday night through Tuesday. Mountain locations farther west are also under and advisory for 4-8 inches around Vail, Aspen, and Crested Butte and 3-6″ around Leadville, Buena Vista, and Salida.

And since the storm will be traveling through southern Colorado, the southern ranges like the San Juan Mountains, Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the Sawatch Range will likely see the heaviest snow in the state. All of these locations are under a Winter Storm warning from Monday at noon through Tuesday night.

Once the storm clears Colorado early Wednesday morning, a new weather pattern will develop that brings mostly sunny and dry weather through Friday. It looks great for the Rockies home opener at Coors Field Friday. First Pitch temperature should be around 68° under clear skies.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.