Latest Forecast: Unsettled Start To The Week Before A Warming Trend

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – A weak cool front will move into Colorado this afternoon from the northwest. It will kick up rain and snow showers in the mountains.
We could even see a few light rain showers along the Front Range overnight tonight.
Then our attention will turn to a new storm set to arrive sometime late Monday or early Tuesday.
It will bring a chance of snow back to the mountains where a winter storm watch is already in effect.
Denver and the eastern plains will also have another chance for rain or snow Monday night and Tuesday.
