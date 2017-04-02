Latest Forecast: Unsettled Start To The Week Before A Warming Trend

April 2, 2017 6:32 AM
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A weak cool front will move into Colorado this afternoon from the northwest. It will kick up rain and snow showers in the mountains.

We could even see a few light rain showers along the Front Range overnight tonight.

Then our attention will turn to a new storm set to arrive sometime late Monday or early Tuesday.

It will bring a chance of snow back to the mountains where a winter storm watch is already in effect.

Denver and the eastern plains will also have another chance for rain or snow Monday night and Tuesday.

