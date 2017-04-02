Denver Records Least Snowiest Fall & Winter On Record

April 2, 2017 7:36 AM
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – What a difference this season with regard to snowfall across Colorado.

Snowy January In Crested Butte (credit: CBS)

While some towns on the western slope, such as Crested Butte, reported record snow, it was a different story on the east side of the Continental Divide.

In Denver it was the least snowiest fall and winter season since snow records began in 1882. Only 19.3 inches of snow was recorded at Denver International Airport between September 2016 and March 2017.

March only brought a trace of snow officially to the Mile High City, which tied for the least snowiest on record.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

