March Ties For Least Snowiest On Record In Denver

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – The month of March tied for the least snowiest in Denver’s climate record with no measurable snow at Denver International Airport.
A trace of snow was observed on March 11, 24, 28, 29 and 31 … meaning snow fell but didn’t accumulate.
For snow to be considered measurable a weather station must record at least a tenth of an inch or more.
It’s the third time since snow records began in the 1880s that March ended without measurable snow in Denver.
