March Ties For Least Snowiest On Record In Denver

April 1, 2017 9:10 AM
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The month of March tied for the least snowiest in Denver’s climate record with no measurable snow at Denver International Airport.

A trace of snow was observed on March 11, 24, 28, 29 and 31 … meaning snow fell but didn’t accumulate.

For snow to be considered measurable a weather station must record at least a tenth of an inch or more.

It’s the third time since snow records began in the 1880s that March ended without measurable snow in Denver.

Meteorologist Chris Spears

