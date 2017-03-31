Latest Forecast: Rain Becomes Snow, More Than A Foot Possible In The Foothills

March 31, 2017 7:44 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The latest spring storm to reach Colorado will cause rain and snow to become all snow Friday night into Saturday morning. Accumulation should be limited in the immediate metro area while some areas south and especially west will be slammed with more than a foot of wet, slushy snow.

All the precipitation that falls around the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas on Friday will be rain. It will continue as rain through the evening before changing to snow by around midnight. “Spring style” wet snow will then fall through most of Saturday morning before turning back into rain Saturday afternoon. Saturday will also be quite chilly for the first day of April with highs in the 30s. And that’s not an April’s Fools joke!

Accumulation in Northern Colorado including the Fort Collins and Loveland areas should range between 1-5 inches by Saturday afternoon. Slightly higher amounts are possible in the Denver and Boulder areas especially for the southern and western suburbs of Denver where 2-7 inches are possible.

web 52 Latest Forecast: Rain Becomes Snow, More Than A Foot Possible In The Foothills

The Palmer Divide is under a Winter Storm Watch from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon for 5-10 inches of snow around Castle Rock, Franktown, Elizabeth, Kiowa, Monument, and Black Forest.

web 19 Latest Forecast: Rain Becomes Snow, More Than A Foot Possible In The Foothills

Meanwhile the foothills will get the heaviest snow in the Front Range region with 8-16 inches possible above about 6,500 feet in Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties and then west into Summit County. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for these areas through 12 p.m. on Saturday.

web 25 Latest Forecast: Rain Becomes Snow, More Than A Foot Possible In The Foothills

Even higher amounts are likely in the mountains of southern Colorado including the San Juan Mountain, the Sawatch Range, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for these areas through 9 a.m. on Saturday.

web 35 Latest Forecast: Rain Becomes Snow, More Than A Foot Possible In The Foothills

5day Latest Forecast: Rain Becomes Snow, More Than A Foot Possible In The Foothills

snowpack Latest Forecast: Rain Becomes Snow, More Than A Foot Possible In The Foothills

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CENTURYLINK 'LINK TO THE ACMAS'
CHECK YOUR BRACKET
Webcams

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia