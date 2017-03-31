Latest Forecast: Rain Becomes Snow, More Than A Foot Possible In The Foothills

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The latest spring storm to reach Colorado will cause rain and snow to become all snow Friday night into Saturday morning. Accumulation should be limited in the immediate metro area while some areas south and especially west will be slammed with more than a foot of wet, slushy snow.

All the precipitation that falls around the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas on Friday will be rain. It will continue as rain through the evening before changing to snow by around midnight. “Spring style” wet snow will then fall through most of Saturday morning before turning back into rain Saturday afternoon. Saturday will also be quite chilly for the first day of April with highs in the 30s. And that’s not an April’s Fools joke!

Accumulation in Northern Colorado including the Fort Collins and Loveland areas should range between 1-5 inches by Saturday afternoon. Slightly higher amounts are possible in the Denver and Boulder areas especially for the southern and western suburbs of Denver where 2-7 inches are possible.

The Palmer Divide is under a Winter Storm Watch from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon for 5-10 inches of snow around Castle Rock, Franktown, Elizabeth, Kiowa, Monument, and Black Forest.

Meanwhile the foothills will get the heaviest snow in the Front Range region with 8-16 inches possible above about 6,500 feet in Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties and then west into Summit County. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for these areas through 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Even higher amounts are likely in the mountains of southern Colorado including the San Juan Mountain, the Sawatch Range, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for these areas through 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.