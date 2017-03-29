Hungry Burglar Caught On Camera Was ‘Pretty Calm’

March 29, 2017 4:37 PM
Filed Under: Belle Brickley, Colfax Avenue, Inno-Vapor Digital, Ivan Alejandro Ocampo-Plascencia, Ivan Ocampo-PLascencia, Jefferson County, Lakewood, Lakewood Police Department, Steve Davis, Wadsworth Boulevard

By Melissa Garcia

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A homeless man is in custody after the burglary of a vape shop in Lakewood was caught on camera.

The owner of Inno-Vapor Digital on West Colfax Avenue near Wadsworth Boulevard watched the suspect on real-time surveillance and called the crime into police.

The store chain has been burglarized three times in three years. This is the first time a suspect was caught.

vape shop smash grab 12vo transfer frame 0 Hungry Burglar Caught On Camera Was Pretty Calm

(credit: CBS)

The shop’s front door is now boarded up where the burglar broke in just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

“He walked in kind of like he was shopping, not really trying to steal anything,” explained Belle Brickley, who is in charge of store operations.

“This (burglar) was pretty calm. He just walked in. When he actually took the (vaporizer) tank out of the case, he opened (the case) up, and actually shut (the case) too.”

vape shop robberies 5pkg Hungry Burglar Caught On Camera Was Pretty Calm

(credit: CBS)

vape shop robberies 5675pkg Hungry Burglar Caught On Camera Was Pretty Calm

(credit: CBS)

After swiping a vaporizer and some bottles of flavored oil, the thief ran off but did not get far.

A canine helped police catch the suspect minutes later, less than a block away.

Steve Davis, a spokesman with the Lakewood Police Department, said that the suspect had just gotten onto an RTD bus with evidence from his crime spree.

vape shop robberies 5789pkg Hungry Burglar Caught On Camera Was Pretty Calm

(credit: CBS)

“In front of him on the floor of the bus he had a trash can,” Davis said. “And in the trashcan, there were a few bottles of liquor, some frozen steaks, and some items from the vapor store.”

As it turns out, the vape store had not been the thief’s only target.

Police say the suspect also hit a Mexican restaurant down the street, and that based on the frozen meat he stole, he must have been hungry.

ivan ocampo plascencia Hungry Burglar Caught On Camera Was Pretty Calm

Ivan Ocampo-Plascencia (credit: Lakewood Police Department)

Officers booked Ivan Alejandro Ocampo-Plascencia, 25, into the Jefferson County jail on two counts of second-degree burglary.

The cases may have gone unsolved were it not for today’s advances in technology.

“Say what you will about some of the headaches with the new technology,” Davis said. “But in this case, it sure helped us out.”

Several similar burglaries have plagued the area over the last 6 to 8 months.

Investigators will be looking into whether the recent break-in could be connected to others.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CENTURYLINK 'LINK TO THE ACMAS'
CHECK YOUR BRACKET
Webcams

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia