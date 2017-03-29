Vape Shop Target Of Overnight Smash-And-Grab

March 29, 2017 1:06 PM
Filed Under: Ivan Ocampo-PLascencia, Jefferson County, Lakewood, Lakewood Police Department, Vape Shop Breakin

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A vape shop was broken into overnight Wednesday.

Police say the burglar, Ivan Ocampo-Plascenia, had gone on a spree with a couple of area businesses.

ivan ocampo plascencia Vape Shop Target Of Overnight Smash And Grab

Ivan Ocampo-Plascencia (credit: Lakewood Police Department)

The vape shop owner says this is the third break-in at the store.

Ocampo-Plascenia was arrested a short time later after police say he broke into a Mexican restaurant three blocks down the street and stole bottles of liquor.

Police used a K9 to track him down. He’d just gotten on an RTD bus at Colfax Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.

vape shop smash grab 12vo transfer frame 0 Vape Shop Target Of Overnight Smash And Grab

(credit: CBS)

Ocampo-Plascencia, 25, is in now in custody, charged with two counts of second degree burglary.

Police are looking into whether other break-ins in the area could be related to these.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CENTURYLINK 'LINK TO THE ACMAS'
CHECK YOUR BRACKET
Webcams

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia