Vape Shop Target Of Overnight Smash-And-Grab

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A vape shop was broken into overnight Wednesday.
Police say the burglar, Ivan Ocampo-Plascenia, had gone on a spree with a couple of area businesses.
The vape shop owner says this is the third break-in at the store.
Ocampo-Plascenia was arrested a short time later after police say he broke into a Mexican restaurant three blocks down the street and stole bottles of liquor.
Police used a K9 to track him down. He’d just gotten on an RTD bus at Colfax Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.
Ocampo-Plascencia, 25, is in now in custody, charged with two counts of second degree burglary.
Police are looking into whether other break-ins in the area could be related to these.