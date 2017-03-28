Latest Forecast: Storm Moves Slowly Across Colorado Through Wednesday

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The latest spring storm to move into Colorado will cause rain and snow statewide on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the mountains from late Tuesday through early Wednesday for 4-12 inches of snow. Lower elevations including the Denver metro area will experience periods of rain through Tuesday evening, then snow Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Snow accumulation will vary significantly across the metro area with most areas seeing less than 5 inches. But higher amounts are expected on the south and west sides of town above 6,000 feet. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday for 5-12 inches across Douglas and Elbert Counties as well as the Highway 285 corridor west of Morrison in Jefferson County.

Meanwhile on the Eastern Plains it will be mainly just rain with more than an inch of liquid in some areas.

Drier weather will return by late Wednesday and Thursday will be a dry day statewide with the exception of the mountains where an isolated snow shower is possible.

Our next Pacific storm will arrive Friday with rain and snow heading into the weekend. For now it appears to be mainly rain for Denver with a rain/snow mix above 6,000 feet and snow for the mountains.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.