Vandalism Involving Bible At Islamic Center Reveals Possible Hate Crime Trend

By Dillon Thomas

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Council on American Islamic Relations, the largest Muslim civil rights organization in the United States, has asked Colorado state and federal investigators to take a deeper look into an act of vandalism that occurred at the Islamic Center of Fort Collins.

The center told CBS4 a man attempted to break into the facility around 4 a.m. Sunday. The man then threw rocks and bricks through windows before throwing a Bible into the worship hall.

Lamine Kane, the center’s youth coordinator, told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas some Muslims have been on heightened awareness after a flyer speaking out against Islam was passed around the Colorado State University campus.

“There are people who are using religion to create hate to the Muslim community,” Kane said. “There is a serious threat against Muslims, and Muslim Americans.”

Kane said that fear was heightened after the vandal got away from the center without immediate trace.

“I was filled with sadness and anger,” Kane said. “It is unfortunate that something has to happen for people to notice.”

“To destroy, and vandalize, a sacred space is something we take quite seriously,” said Fort Collins Mayor Wade Troxell.

Troxell said the city will do its part to locate the suspect, while also supporting the Islamic community in Fort Collins.

“This is not our community. This does not represent our community,” Troxell said.

Troxell said the community showed their support quickly after hundreds attended a solidarity rally at the center hours after the vandalism was reported. More than $20,000 was raised for the mosque from people across the state.

The call for acceptance even made its way to the state Capitol.

“I think that’s the message that we want to send,” said John Kefalas, a Colorado State senator. “That love will ultimately overcome whatever anger, hatred, fear that may be in other people’s hearts.”

Kane said the center was overwhelmed by support from members of several different faiths.

“No matter what someone tries to instigate, to try and create hate between communities, the people are stronger, and the love is stronger,” Kane said.

Kane also said the suspect should know their possible message of hate was not accepted. Rather, he said it was interpreted in a better way by the community.

“Yesterday, love won at the end of the day.”

Kane said the Islamic Center will use the money donated to repair the broken doors. The remaining funds will be used to hire security.

