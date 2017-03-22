Disturbing Crime Wave Targets Unlocked Cars, Open Garage Doors

By Tom Mustin

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– Highlands Ranch resident Brian Baker woke up Wednesday morning to find his car had been targeted by thieves.

“All the stuff from the center console as well as the glove box was just spread across the front two seats,” he told CBS4’s Tom Mustin. “They kind of just ravaged through everything.”

Brian and neighbor T.A. Ike are two of the latest victims in a disturbing string of car break-ins and auto thefts across Douglas County. There have been dozens in the past few weeks.

“I felt violated. I was like, what is going on. You’ve got to be kidding me I moved to Highlands Ranch for a reason, now this is happening,” said Ike.

Sgt. Jeff Miller says the crooks are looking for open car doors and garages. The thieves then grab cash, electronics and personal information.

“They’re looking for easy targets,” Miller said.

Some of the crooks are coming from out of the area.

“This is not just kids breaking into garages stealing beer, it’s far beyond that,” said victim Whitney Nagy.

Nagy had her Subaru stolen from her driveway. Detectives told her the culprits were likely Denver gang members.

“What we were told by detectives is that the people who were driving our vehicle were robbing other drug dealers and somebody was shot in the process,” she said.

Whitney says detectives told her in one month, 157 cars were stolen or broken into in Highlands Ranch. Weeks later her totaled car was discovered in Denver.

“When our car was retrieved, our car had 9mm shell casings under the seat, various marijuana smoking devices, there was marijuana all over the car,” said Nagy.

And with the crimes on the rise, and no suspects in custody Whitney and her fellow neighbors say something has to give, “It’s a pretty scary thing.”

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says residents should report any suspicious activity. The easiest way to avoid becoming a victim is to lock car doors and keep garage doors closed.

