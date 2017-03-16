Dinos Are Coming To The Denver Zoo

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s taken 65 million years, but dinosaurs are finally coming to the Denver Zoo.
DINOS! Live at Denver Zoo will open Saturday, July 1, featuring 21 life-sized dinosaurs. Nineteen of them will be animatronic.
One is already on display at the zoo outside the tiger encounter, “The Edge.”
“We are so thrilled to bring our third traveling exhibit to Denver Zoo,” says Brad Parks, Senior Director of Guest Engagement, in a statement. “DINOS! will be fun for the entire family to see, but it will also give visitors the opportunity to learn about these extinct beings, while comparing them to the living animals who call the Zoo home.”
The 21 dinosaur sculptures that will be showcased around the Zoo include:
- Two brachiosaurus heads will peek over the rooftops as they greet guests from on top of the Zoo’s parking garage. They are 12.7-feet tall, 2-feet long, 2-feet wide and weigh 100 pounds.
- A full-bodied, long-necked brachiosaurus will rest across from the Zoo’s giraffes. It is 7.4-feet tall, 15.2-feet long, 5-feet wide and weighs 1100 pounds.
- Carnotaurus is striped, and appropriately sits outside the tigers’ new home The Edge. It is 10-feet tall, 6-feet long, 4.6-feet wide and weighs 1100 pounds.
- Citipati: a feathered meat and plant eater, is outside Bird World, the Zoo’s home to “living dinosaurs.” It is 6.2-feet tall, 8.1-feet long, 4-feet wide and weighs 500 pounds.
- Coelophysis are social hunters and will be near the rotational lion/painted dog/hyena exhibit. Two are 4.7-feet tall, 9.2-feet long, 3.8-feet wide and weigh 400 pounds each. Another pair are 3.8-feet tall, 9.7-feet long, 2.10-feet wide and weigh 300 pounds each.
- Diabloceratops is a big mama near Toyota Elephant Passage’s McGrath Family Amphitheater. It is 8.7-feet tall, 19-feet long, 7-feet wide and weighs 2000 pounds.
- A Diabloceratops baby is near Toyota Elephant Passage’s McGrath Family Amphitheater. It is 2.10-feet tall, 6.4-feet long, 3-feet wide and weighs 300 pounds.
- Dilophosaurus, with its colorful crest, will be outside Tropical Discovery. It is 8.6-feet tall, 20-feet long, 5-feet wide and weighs 1000 pounds.
- A Dilophosaurus baby will be watching for guests to spray outside Tropical Discovery. It is 4.6-feet tall, 10-feet long and weighs 500 pounds.
- Edmontonia will be near the okapi and other leaf-eating animals. It is 7.1-feet tall, 23.2-feet long, 7-feet wide and weighs 1600 pounds.
- Fossil Dig features the bones of a Hadrosaur and is located near Conservation Carousel. It is 2-feet tall, 18-feet long, 4.2-feet wide and weighs 850 pounds.
- Iguanodon will greet guests in Benson Predator Ridge with its turtle-like beak. It is 8.3-feet tall, 23-feet long, 6-feet wide and weighs 1685 pounds.
- Photo-op Pachyrhinosaurs (Selfie-saurus) is near Conservation Carousel. It is 4.8-feet tall, 12-feet long, 7.7-feet wide and 1200 pounds.
- A pair of Parasaurolophus, social nesters, will sit on their eggs near the flamingo pond. They are 9-feet tall, 6-feet wide and weighs 1400 pounds.
- Stegosaurus, Colorado’s State Fossil, will be near Sheep Mountain, where Colorado’s State Mammal, the bighorn sheep lives. It is 5.11-feet tall, 12.6 feet long, 3.6 feet wide and weighs 1700 pounds.
- Tyrannosaurus Rex will be baring its teeth near Conservation Carousel. It is 12.8-feet tall, 39.6-feet long, 7-feet wide and weighs 5400 pounds.
- Utahraptor, a feathered meat eater, will be outside Bird World. It is 7.8-feet tall, 21-feet long, 6-feet wide and weighs 1400 pounds.
The special exhibition runs through Oct. 31.