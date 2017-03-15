DPS Changing Discipline For Youngest Students

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools will all but eliminate suspensions and expulsions for its youngest students.
DPS made the announcement Wednesday morning at Godsman Elementary School, saying the changes will be for kindergarten students through the third grade.
Instead of issuing suspensions or expelling students, leaders say they will instead implement methods of positive reinforcement to help students succeed in school.
Teachers will also be trained in de-escalation tactics.
Expulsions and suspensions will be used only in extreme cases, like when another student’s safety is threatened.
The changes are being funded through a voter-approved mill levy.
DPS is holding a 60 day comment period in which they’re encouraging parents and teachers to submit thoughts to them via email at DisciplineReform@dpsK12.org.
RELATED: Bill Aims To Reduce Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd Grade Suspensions