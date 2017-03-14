BRACKET CHALLENGE: Play against CBS4 VIPs in the Bracket Challenge! (Make Your Picks)

Bill Aims To Reduce Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd Grade Suspensions

March 14, 2017 10:25 AM
Filed Under: Janet Buckner, School Suspensions, State Capitol, State Legislature, Susan Lontine

DENVER (CBS4)– Lawmakers are debating a bill at the state Capitol that aims to reduce the number of young children suspended and expelled from school. Advocates believe schools should scale back punishment.

In Colorado last year, more than 7,800 preschool through third graders received out-of-school suspensions. The vast majority of them were boys, minorities and children with disabilities.

preschool 1 Bill Aims To Reduce Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd Grade Suspensions

(credit: CBS)

Some lawmakers say many of the suspensions were for behavior typical of children ages three to seven.

Cassandra Johnson described to CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd the first time her son Colby was suspended in preschool.

xgr kindergarten suspensions 6pkg frame 1877 Bill Aims To Reduce Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd Grade Suspensions

CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd interviewing Rep. Susan Lontine (credit: CBS)

“For biting another student, he was sent home,” said Johnson.

Then there was the time he pretended to fly like Superman, “Entered into the space of another child. And that was a bad thing.”

xgr kindergarten suspensions 6pkg frame 735 Bill Aims To Reduce Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd Grade Suspensions

Colby Johnson (credit: CBS)

Before he was 8 years old, Colby was suspended at least 10 times.

Colby is one of thousands of preschoolers who are suspended each year.

xgr kindergarten suspensions 6pkg frame 1426 Bill Aims To Reduce Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd Grade Suspensions

(credit: CBS)

The Colorado Children’s Campaign says that most of those suspended are African American boys. That group makes up 18 percent of preschool enrollment but 48 percent of suspensions.

“I said, ‘People are suspending preschoolers?'” asked Rep. Susan Lontine, a Democrat representing Denver.

xgr kindergarten suspensions 6pkg frame 1919 Bill Aims To Reduce Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd Grade Suspensions

The House committee debating the K, 1st, 2nd grade suspension bill (credit: CBS)

Representatives Susan Lontine and Janet Buckner are sponsors of the bill that prohibits suspension and expulsion of children in preschool through third grade unless those children are a serious safety threat.

The bill also requires school districts to adopt prevention and intervention strategies that include assessing children for disabilities.

xgr kindergarten suspensions 6pkg frame 1642 Bill Aims To Reduce Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd Grade Suspensions

(credit: CBS)

“Research shows practices like out-of-school suspension and expulsion are widening the gap in education achievement,” said Buckner, a Democrat representing Arapahoe County.

If the bill passes, Johnson hopes maybe children like Colby won’t be suspended for throwing their shoes over the fence.

school classroom desks Bill Aims To Reduce Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd Grade Suspensions

(credit: ThinkStock)

“I think they would have focused on what is a better alternative,” said Johnson.

“We just need to make sure we’re not suspending kids for being kids,” said Lontine.

While no one testified against HB17-1210 on Monday, some Republican lawmakers on the committee expressed concern about the impact on other children in the classroom. Despite that, the bill does have bipartisan support.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
BRACKET CHALLENGE PLAY NOW
ENTER TO WIN - AUTO SHOW

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia