Latest Forecast: Dry & Warmer Than Normal Weather Dominates Colorado All Week

March 13, 2017 7:39 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A stationary front that has been parked along the Front Range since Friday stays in place for Monday. It keeps temperatures relatively cool, helps produce at least a few clouds, and generates some wind for one final day.

A large ridge of high pressure over California and Nevada will move east in the coming days allowing for a huge warm up across Colorado. Thursday will likely be the warmest day this week with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees along the I-25 corridor. Some mountain valleys could come close to 60 degrees. Similar temperatures are expected again Saturday after a slightly cooler day for St Patrick’s Day on Friday.

The high pressure will also virtually guarantee dry weather statewide through at least Sunday. The long-range models suggest rain and snow coming back early next week (March 20-21). And we’re optimistic that happens. About 50% of Colorado is now under some stage of drought including Extreme Drought (the second highest stage after Exceptional Drought) in the southeast corner of Colorado.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

