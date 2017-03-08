AMBER ALERT: Police searching for two kidnapped children. The were last seen in a 2008 white GMC Acadia (plates: 230-XGF) in Wheat Ridge (Read More)

Baby’s Viral Video Is Chance To Highlight Little Known Virus

March 8, 2017 5:01 PM
By Kathy Walsh

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Video of a baby boy from Arvada, hearing for the very first time, has gone viral.

His parents are amazed at the millions of views. Matthew Swetnam is 4-months-old in the video. His eyes light up when hearing aids are turned on for the first time. The precious video has touched people around the world.

“It has close to 20 million views now,” Erin Swetnam told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

matthew hearing youtube new 01 Babys Viral Video Is Chance To Highlight Little Known Virus

Matthew with his mother, Erin Swetnam (credit: Swetnam family)

Erin and Jeff Swetnam are hoping Matthew’s celebrity will help them spread important information about what caused his deafness. It wasn’t genetics, but a common virus many of us have no idea exists.

“I had tested positive for CMV, cytomegalovirus, and I had passed it on to the baby,” explained Erin.

CMV is a common virus spread through bodily fluids. According to the National CMV Foundation, up to 80 percent of adults have it by age 40 and many never show symptoms.

“I had never, ever, heard of it and most people I talk to about it have no idea what it is,” said Erin.

cmv baby hearing bm raw 01 concatenated 124564655936 Babys Viral Video Is Chance To Highlight Little Known Virus

CBS4’s Kathy Walsh with the Swetnam family (credit: CBS)

But she learned, if a woman catches CMV in pregnancy and the fetus is infected, some babies have lifelong consequences.

“Vision problems, hearing problems, brain development, ” said Jeff.

Matthew is deaf, has cysts and calcifications on his brain and other health issues. Now 11 months old, he wears his hearing aids every day. Tests at the University of Colorado Hospital Hearing and Balance Center show he is improving.

cmv baby hearing bm raw 01 concatenated 125936 Babys Viral Video Is Chance To Highlight Little Known Virus

CBS4’s Kathy Walsh interviews Dr. Shannon Elam (credit: CBS)

“He’s showing responses to sound. He’s starting to make connections to sound,” said Dr. Shannon Elam, Pediatric Audiologist at the UCH.

Now, the Swetnam’s are pushing for awareness.

cmv baby hearing bm raw 01 concatenated 126578857855936 Babys Viral Video Is Chance To Highlight Little Known Virus

(credit: CBS)

“There are more children affected by CMV than there are with Zika,” said Jeff.

The parents want education and testing for CMV. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in 150 babies gets the virus and about 20 percent get sick.

tiny matthew and mom Babys Viral Video Is Chance To Highlight Little Known Virus

Matthew with his mother, Erin Swetnam (credit: Swetnam family)

With Matthew came a mission for the Swetnams to get the word out for others. They are encouraging women to get tested for the virus before getting pregnant. And, they say, if a woman has never had CMV and gets pregnant, she should practice frequent handwashing, especially after changing diapers, and avoid kissing toddlers on the mouth because the virus is most common among kids.

cmv baby hearing bm raw 01 concatenated 12593465456466 Babys Viral Video Is Chance To Highlight Little Known Virus

Matthew Swetnam (credit: CBS)

The Swetnams plan to push for funding for research and testing of newborns for CMV.

LINK: National CMV Foundation

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 for more than 30 years. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Becky Brown says:
    March 8, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Our CMV baby will be 29 in April. She, too, is deaf and has some cognitive delays. It has been quite the journey filled with so many peaks and valleys. There were no resources 29 years ago related to CMV. We were lucky to find a wonderful program that helped guide us through the many issues we faced raising a hearing impaired child with other difficulties. Our daugher is a beautiful, caring woman that doesn’t let her disabilities get in the way of her living a happy, meaningful life! I’m so happy this brave couple is spreading awareness about CMV. I would love to share our experiences with them.

    Reply | Report comment |

