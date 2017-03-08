Latest Forecast: Dry & Warmer Weather Across Colorado, Fire Danger Remains Elevated

March 8, 2017 7:26 AM
By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver metro area will experience warmer temperatures and less wind on Wednesday compared to the previous few days. It will continue to be breezy at times and the continued dry weather is a bit troubling. Denver is now more than 18 inches below normal with snowfall this season.

On the Eastern Plains, there will be just enough wind to prompt another Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. for the I-76 and I-70 corridors east of the metro area. This includes Fort Morgan, Burlington, Akron, Sterling and the area east of Sterling where a 30,000 acre fire was still burning Wednesday morning.

In the mountains, plan on partly cloudy and windy conditions on Wednesday. Gusts will reach at least 45 mph at the top of chair lifts. The next chance for accumulating snowfall in the mountains will be Friday night into Saturday morning.

The next chance for snow in Denver is unclear but it certainly won’t happen in the next 5-7 days. Some of the longer range models are suggesting we might have a chance for precipitation in the metro area NEXT weekend (March 18-19). Before then, the chance looks bleak.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

