Containment Efforts Hampered By Wind At Site Of Plains Wildfire

FLEMING, Colo. (CBS4)– It could be a tough day for crews fighting a wildfire on Colorado’s northeastern plains.
High winds that topped 50 mph at some points helped the flames grow on Monday in Logan and Phillips counties.
It is located near Interstate 76, about 150 miles from Denver.
Hotspots overnight made the firefight difficult. Containment on the 30,000+ acre fire was dropped from 90 percent to 50 percent.
Some of the hospots were big bales of hay that caught fire.
Four structures have burned in the fire, and three of those were homes.
Colorado’s entire urban corridor as well as the Eastern Plains remain under a Red Flag Warning through 5 p.m. Tuesday.
