Containment Efforts Hampered By Wind At Site Of Plains Wildfire

Fire Destroys 3 Homes March 7, 2017 7:29 AM
Filed Under: Fleming, Interstate 76, Logan County, Sterling, Wildfires

FLEMING, Colo. (CBS4)– It could be a tough day for crews fighting a wildfire on Colorado’s northeastern plains.

wildfire 1 Containment Efforts Hampered By Wind At Site Of Plains Wildfire

(credit: CBS)

High winds that topped 50 mph at some points helped the flames grow on Monday in Logan and Phillips counties.

logan county fire 5vomap frame 778 Containment Efforts Hampered By Wind At Site Of Plains Wildfire

It is located near Interstate 76, about 150 miles from Denver.

wildfire 2 Containment Efforts Hampered By Wind At Site Of Plains Wildfire

(credit: CBS)

Hotspots overnight made the firefight difficult. Containment on the 30,000+ acre fire was dropped from 90 percent to 50 percent.

wildfire 3 Containment Efforts Hampered By Wind At Site Of Plains Wildfire

(credit: CBS)

Some of the hospots were big bales of hay that caught fire.

Four structures have burned in the fire, and three of those were homes.

Colorado’s entire urban corridor as well as the Eastern Plains remain under a Red Flag Warning through 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Listen To Win!
ENTER TO WIN - AUTO SHOW
DENVER TRAVEL ADVENTURE SHOW CONTEST

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia