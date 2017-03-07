Latest Forecast: Red Flag And High Wind Warnings Continue For One More Day

DENVER (CBS4) – The entire urban corridor as well as the Eastern Plains remain under a Red Flag Warning through 5 p.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts will reach 40 mph in the metro area and 55 mph on the plains keeping the fire danger high despite chilly temperatures.
The strongest wind in Colorado will be in the foothills of Boulder and Larimer Counties where gusts could reach 75 mph around Coal Creek Canyon, Estes Park, and Red Feather Lakes. A High Wind Warning is in effect for these areas through 5 p.m.
While the Front Range and the Eastern Plains remain dry, the mountains will see scattered light snow showers with very little if any accumulation. However blowing snow will be a problem thanks to gusts over 60 mph. Visibility could be significantly reduced especially over the mountain passes and along the approaches to the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnels.
Dry weather will prevail statewide from Wednesday through Friday. A warming trend will happen during the same period with highs in the metro area reaching 70 degrees by Friday.
A chance for snow will return to the mountains as a cold front enters Colorado Friday night. Moisture will likely not reach the metro area but cooler weather will settle in for the weekend with highs in the 50s.
And don’t forget we return to Daylight Saving Time Saturday night. Clocks move forward 1 hour.
Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.