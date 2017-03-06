Powerful FROPA Produces Strong Wind Gusts, Blinding Snow Squalls

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – What’s a FROPA? It’s meteorology speak for frontal passage!
A powerful cold front blasted into Colorado early Monday morning and it gave many along the Front Range a rude awakening.
The cold, dense air behind the front was moving with such force that it lifted the air ahead of it high enough to instantly produce a narrow, but intense band of snow.
Although the snow squalls only lasted a few minutes they were blinding at times due to the 40-60 mph wind gusts.
Some areas even reported graupel, or tiny little balls of frozen snow.
