Powerful FROPA Produces Strong Wind Gusts, Blinding Snow Squalls

March 6, 2017 8:14 AM
Filed Under: FROPA, Meteorologist Chris Spears

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – What’s a FROPA? It’s meteorology speak for frontal passage!

A powerful cold front blasted into Colorado early Monday morning and it gave many along the Front Range a rude awakening.

The cold, dense air behind the front was moving with such force that it lifted the air ahead of it high enough to instantly produce a narrow, but intense band of snow.

Although the snow squalls only lasted a few minutes they were blinding at times due to the 40-60 mph wind gusts.

Some areas even reported graupel, or tiny little balls of frozen snow.

