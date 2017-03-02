No Charges In Wildfire That Burned Buildings

HYGIENE, Colo. (CBS4) – No charges will be filed in a fire that burned 151 acres.
The Rabbit Mountain Fire in Boulder County was started by three target shooters.
The district attorney says there was no negligence, so charges will not be filed.
The Rabbit Mountain Fire forced evacuations and burned some out-buildings near Highway 66.
