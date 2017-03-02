COMING UP: Don't miss Girls & Science at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science on Saturday (Get Tickets)

No Charges In Wildfire That Burned Buildings

March 2, 2017 5:54 PM
Filed Under: Boulder County, Hygiene, Rabbit Mountain Fire

HYGIENE, Colo. (CBS4) – No charges will be filed in a fire that burned 151 acres.

The Rabbit Mountain Fire in Boulder County was started by three target shooters.

The district attorney says there was no negligence, so charges will not be filed.

The Rabbit Mountain Fire forced evacuations and burned some out-buildings near Highway 66.

(credit: CBS)

