Target Shooters Started Rabbit Mountain Fire

HYGIENE, Colo. (CBS4) – Target shooters started the 151-acre Rabbit Mountain Fire in Boulder County earlier this week.
The fire was located along Ute Highway between Longmont and Lyons, not far from Hygiene and near Rabbit Mountain.
On Monday, the flames destroyed four structures. Three were described as being outbuildings and one was a barn.
Evacuations were in place for a few hours on Monday evening.
Investigators say the target shooters called 911 to report the fire. They tried to put it out but the flames grew too quickly.
It is unclear whether they will face any charges.
