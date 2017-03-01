COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates The Housing Hustle, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Today’s Forecast For Mars: Windy With A Chance For Dust Devils

March 1, 2017 4:02 PM
Filed Under: Dust Devils, Gale Crater, Mars Rover Curiosity, Meteorologist Chris Spears, NASA, Red Planet Winds

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s summer on Mars and it’s probably a bit on the windy side, at least during the afternoon.

We know this thanks to the rover Curiosity, which recently captured images that show winds stirring up dust devils inside the Red Planet’s Gale Crater.

This images shows a dust-carrying whirlwind, called a dust devil, scooting across ground inside Gale Crater. (Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/TAMU)

On Feb. 1, several pictures were taken in pairs about 12 seconds apart, with about 90 seconds in between each pair. NASA has put these images into a video with the speed and contrast modified to make frame-to-frame changes easier to see.

The pictures support a theory that wind is shaping the landscape on Mars.

A dust devil scoots across the ground inside Gale Crater on Feb 1, 2017. . (Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/TAMU)

Dust devils are different than tornadoes because they develop from the ground up and usually form on clear, sunny days.

Just like on Earth, dust devils on Mars are the result of sunshine heating the ground and causing pockets of warmer air to rise. This process, called convection, creates a horizontal rolling motions above the ground.

Updrafts can take this horizontal rolling motion and tilt it vertically, creating a whirlwind along the ground, also known as a dust devil.

Read more about winds on Mars by clicking here.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

