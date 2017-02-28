Severed Animal Head Could Be Threat Against Judge

February 28, 2017 10:26 PM
By Jeff Todd

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – After a severed goat’s head was found inside a cemetery in Broomfield the Adams County Courthouse has beefed up security to help protect a judge.

Broomfield police confirmed they’re investigating a “suspicious incident” that occurred sometime between Friday and Monday at the Olinger Evergreen Cemetery.

The cemetery is off of Highway 7 and backs up to Interstate 25 barely inside Broomfield County lines.

An increase of security measures has been taken at the Adams County Courthouse to protect Magistrate Frances Simonet who covers juvenile crimes.

Officials wouldn’t elaborate on how the incident with the goat’s head is related to the judge.

