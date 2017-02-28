Report Lists Colorado No. 1 In U.S. For Economy

By Jennifer Brice

DENVER (CBS4) – The economic future is looking good for Colorado.

U.S. News and World Report listed Colorado No. 1 for the economy ahead of New Hampshire and Minnesota.

Colorado is in the Top 10, No. 9 actually, when it comes to the best state in the nation. Massachusetts ranked first.

Colorado’s low unemployment and job growth helps it make the grade, according to Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne.

“The attraction of both people to move here as well businesses has created that vibrant growth here in Colorado,” said Lynne.

Layer 3 TV, a next generation cable provider, moved its corporate headquarters to Denver from Boston. CEO Jeff Binder says not only did the startup get a $2.9 million tax credit incentive to make the move, but also Colorado has a great talent pool.

“It’s a great workforce; highly technical, highly motivated, quality of life is just extraordinary,” Binder said.

The report says Colorado ranks No. 7 overall for infrastructure with some of the best public transportation, No. 9 for population health thanks to the plethora of outdoor activities and the climate. Colorado is No. 11 for health care and No. 8 for education.

The new rankings tell the rest of the country what it is like to live, work and raise a family on the Front Range.

Binder says Layer 3 TV’s experience in Colorado has been outstanding.

“We have an extremely talented workforce; people want to come work for a young growing company,” he said.

