A Big Show Of Support For Law Enforcement Officers

By Dillon Thomas

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– In an effort to boost moral for law enforcement officers across the state, dozens gathered in Douglas County Sunday afternoon to show their appreciation to law enforcement.

It was the second time the county hosted an event to show their appreciation for officers. A crowd of more than 100 people attended over the weekend.

Some from cities outside Douglas County attended the event, in hope of showing widespread support.

“I want [police] to take away that the public supports them. The public needs them. And, the public wants them to help us all,” said John Wilson, an Aurora resident.

Wilson told CBS4 he attended the first law enforcement appreciation day in 2016, and did not want to miss the second.

“Police officers have got the short end of the stick,” Wilson said. “They protect me, they protect my family. And, I felt I should support them in any way I can.”

Amid a year of several attacks on police, and criticism from the public, some said moral could dip.

“I think it does ware on them, and this is a dangerous job,” said Tony Spurlock, Douglas County Sheriff.

Spurlock said a simple event, like the one that took place, could encourage law enforcement to continue their hard work.

“It does make the officers feel better. And, I think it makes the community feel better,” Spurlock said. “The community appreciates them. I appreciate them. As long as they continue to do the right job, a good job, it is going to turn out okay.”

