Black Guns Matter: ‘Why Don’t We Take Cheesesteaks Away?’

By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – In an effort to further educate the urban community about gun usage, the group Black Guns Matter made a stop in Denver to promote safe gun usage.

The event, which took place in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood, was one of 13 similar events across the nation.

“In a lot of urban areas, we are dealing with a lot of ignorance, and misinformation,” said Maj Toure, spokesman for Black Guns Matter.

Toure told CBS4 the lack of gun education in major cities is the biggest cause for safety concerns.

“If more people are aware that (guns) can be deterrents, and they are educated about it, we can prevent tragedies,” Toure said. “As opposed to just witnessing them. A lot of times, in urban areas, firearms are more needed as a deterrent.”

Toure said Coloradans only approved recreational marijuana because someone took time to educate them.

“We believe we can do the same thing with firearms,” Toure said.

Toure said he didn’t believe guns killed people. Rather, he said it is the decisions made by those handling the guns that does. That belief encouraged Toure to defend the need for guns, rather than encouraging further restrictions.

“Why don’t we take cheesesteaks away? I’m from Philly, that’s high cholesterol,” Toure said, comparing health related deaths to gun related deaths.

Toure said he wanted people who grew up in an environment like he did to use courses like his to better understand guns, and how they can use them to better their community.

“This is a thing that has been historically tied into American culture,” Toure said.

Colorado Sen. Rhonda Fields made a statement about the event.

“I support everyone’s right to bear arms. I support everyone’s right to the Second Amendment. What I appreciate is this organization’s attempt to teach people to handle guns in a responsible manner. I don’t have any issue with that,” Fields told CBS4. “I support keeping guns out of the hands of dangerous people.”

Fields’s son Javad Marshall-Fields was killed, along with his fiance, June 20, 2005. They were both shot to death. He was scheduled to testify before a jury in a murder trial.

